Stuart Townend addresses the need for courage in faith

Galashiels is set to host one of the leading worship songwriters of our generation.

Stuart Townend will be at St. John’s church, Langlee on Wednesday, November 28 at 7.30pm, with his band, on the Scottish leg of their Courage Tour.

The Courage Tour comes on the back of recent events in Stuart’s life which have had a deep and lasting, personal impact on him and this is reflected in his recent song-writing.

Courage in difficult circumstances is something which resonates with most of us at some time in our lives; courage to bear up, to face up to, to share in, and to address consequences are feelings and experiences we can relate to.

Stuart has drawn on his own experience to produce brand new material, which his audiences, new and old, will find evocative and moving.

It has been said that the night is always darkest just before the breaking of dawn; hopefully audiences will experience something of God in this concert, through Stuart’s music, whether from his more well-known songs such as “In Christ Alone”, “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us”, or in his new material.

Stuart’s hymns are sung in churches around the world, while the skill and depth of his lyric writing has drawn some to compare his contribution to hymnody to that of Watts and Wesley. The marriage of great lyrics with wonderfully accessible melodies means his songs bridge different musical and cultural genres, and reach into every corner of the globe.

Stuart has featured on numerous live albums, and to date has recorded ten solo albums. He appears regularly on the BBC’s immensely popular Songs of Praise Programme. In June 2017 Stuart received The Thomas Cranmer Award for Worship “for his outstanding contribution to contemporary worship music.”

Stuart’s most recent album, “Courage” (2018), includes some powerful personal songs, including “Keep you here”, an honest and moving response to his brother’s recent journey with cancer; and “I am here for you” (co-written with his daughter), exploring issues of mental health.

Come along and enjoy the talents of Stuart and his excellent band and discover that modern worship music is dynamic and alive.

Tickets are £12.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk, email lyndsay.fairbairn@tiscali.co.uk or Jim Tennant on 01896 751003).