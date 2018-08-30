Selkirk Pipe Band welcomes next generation of drummer boys

Pipers and drummers from Selkirk Pipe Band travelled to Floors Castle in Kelso at the weekend to represent the town at the stately home’s annual massed bands event.

Under the command of pipe major Kevin Turnbull, leading drummer Alan Baird and drum major Jimmy Gibb, the band performed to the hundreds of spectators who turned out to enjoy the spectacle on Sunday despite dreary weather.

Selkirk Pipe Band drummers Hamish Scott, Cameron Taylor and Cameron Smith.

They joined ranks with fellow musicians from Hawick Scouts, Melrose, Jedburgh, Edinburgh and Penicuik to form a massed band of more than 200 members and perform with commentary from the voice of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Kelso’s Alasdair Hutton.

And among them, for the first time, were three young drummers Hamish Scott, 11, Cameron Taylor, eight, and Cameron Smith. 10.

They made their drumming debut with the band back in June at the common riding’s Thursday night festivities, but this was their first time fully kitted out and on parade at Floors.

The youngest of the trio, Cameron, had his kilt made especially so that it can be lengthened as he grows.

Selkirk’s drum major, Jimmy Gibb, who has been teaching the three youngsters, said: “The boys did not all join at the same time, but collectively they have been learning from one to two years, the problem being that up until now they couldn’t carry the snare drums because of the weight.

“I have three groups at different stages on a Thursday night, with this group being the most advanced so far.

“I am really impressed with the effort these three guys are making, and with some more hard work over the winter months, I think they’ll have an interesting time next summer.”

Selkirk Pipe Band play at a number of community events throughout the year, with their busiest time of the year by far being the town’s annual common riding in June.

Its pipers and drummers also guest with Melrose Pipe Band and Stow Pipe Band from time to time.

The band is holding an open evening next week in a bid to attract new members and learners.

Any budding young pipers, side drummers or tenor drummers, aged eight or over and interested in finding out more or having a go are invited to head along to the band hall at the Argus 0Centre next Thursday, September 6, between 6pm and 7pm for an open information evening.