Season concludes with utterly brilliant pianist

Kelso Music Society’s final concert of the season takes place on Friday, March 22 in the Old Parish Church.

Richard Uttley, a superb young pianist, first played for Kelso Music Society in 2013 as accompanist to the clarinettist/composer Mark Simpson, with whom he has since recorded for TV and radio. He has also performed and toured in China and Columbia with the trombonist Peter Moore.

Richard will start with Mozart’s magnificent sonata in A minor, followed by a selection of Chopin’s beautiful waltzes.

In the second half he will move on to Ravel’s Sonatine, Ambre nous resterons - a piece by Gerard Person and then conclude with Brahms’ great sonata no.3 in F minor.

Noted for the integrity and breadth of his musicianship, Richard’s playing is frequently broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

Richard won the British Contemporary Piano Competition in 2006 and has since performed extensively as recitalist and concerto soloist, at venues including Bridgewater Hall, Cadogan Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Wigmore Hall.

He has travelled widely, particularly with the violinist Savitri Grier whose partnership earned them a Tunnell Award two years ago, and has made three tours in China, with Savitri and with the trombonist Peter Moore who played with him in Kelso

Richard read Music at Clare College, Cambridge (graduating with a double first in 2008), and studied at Guildhall School with Martin Roscoe (who will be playing with the Brodsky Quartet in our first concert next season).

The concert will take place a little later than usual at 7.45pm to accommodate the Society’s AGM at 7.00pm, which everyone is welcome to attend.

Tickets £14 are available from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.