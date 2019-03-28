Scottish Highlands inspires awarding winning fiddler

Trad music fans are in for a very special treat this Friday (March 29) when Duncan Chisholm, one of Scotland’s most accomplished fiddle players and composers, takes to the stage in Peebles in the company of fellow folk royalty.

Performing alongside acclaimed multi-instrumentalists Hamish Napier, Jarlath Henderson and Innis Watson, Chisholm will play music from his latest album, Sandwood – a record which contributed to him scooping Composer of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2018 Scots Trad Music Awards.

His first solo album, Redpoint catapulted his solo career into the public eye, closely followed by The Door of Saints.

The correlation between music and the natural world has long been at the heart of Duncan’s compositions, with Sandwood featuring musical melodies that are awash with as many dazzling colours, textures and rhythms as the wonderfully wild bay that inspired the album.

Painting visual pictures through music, it’s a transfixing soundscape that perfectly conveys Chisholm’s trademark sense of place.

Born and brought up near Inverness in the Highlands of Scotland, Duncan has spent most of his life developing his unique musical voice.

Fiddle playing at its best, Duncan’s feather-light handling of dynamics and ornamentation, allied with his pure-distilled tone, lend his characteristic spine-tingling magic to his music.

Taught to play by the great Donald Riddell, few can match Duncan’s expressive feel for a Highland air. His music is elegant, trancelike and tender, laced

with strokes of genius. The natural elements that make the Highlands of Scotland such a unique canvas are the force and motivation behind his music.

Subsequent to the success of his exquisite Strathglass Trilogy Duncan’s well-established musical career has taken him throughout the UK, Europe and the USA, both through his solo work and while playing with other musicians and bands. Having spent several years sharing his artistic representation of these majestic Highland Glens to the wider world, Duncan has embarked on a new journey, a pilgrimage in search of the next inspirational wild space.

Duncan Chisholm plays the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles at 7.30pm, on Friday, March 29. Tickets £16 from www.eastgatearts.com.