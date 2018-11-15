Scottish duo’s unique sound will fascinate and delight

Join The Atholl Duo as they perform a diverse selection of works for flute and percussion for Hawick Music Club on November 18.

Based in Scotland, the Atholl Duo are Lee Holland on flute and percussionist Glynn Forrest on marimba.

Recently partnered with Dundee for National Chamber Music Day they gave a free family concert in the central library for Enterprise Music Scotland. This therefore should be a gem of a concert for the younger audience members. Indeed Lee is a keen early years education specialist focusing on Hungarian based Kodaly musicianship.

Currently as a freelance orchestral player Lee performs and works with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Orchestra of Scottish Opera. Broadcasts have included a performance of contemporary composer Charlotte Seithers solo work Seul avec des Ombres, for a pre-prom concert on Radio 3.

Glynn graduated from the Royal Conservatoire in 2013. While there his main focus of study was orchestral percussion, studying under Kurt-Hans Goedicke and John Poulter.

Their concert programme begins with CPE Bach, Hamburger Sonata, then continues with Gabriel Faure, Morceau de concours; Keike Abe-Michi Solo Marimba and Bele Bartok-Suite Paysanne Hongroise.

Following the interval the programme resumes with Jean Michel Damase, Pantomimes; Wake Up (a surprise) and the classic Astor Piazzolas’ Histoire du Tango.

The Atholl Duo perform at the Heart of Hawick at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.

Bowhill House hosts intimate Christmas concert

Harpist Margaret Knight will delight audiences at Bowhill House, Selkirk with a special evening of classical Christmas music on Thursday, December 6.

This first class musician has performed all over the world including The Royal Albert Hall, The Barbican and Edinburgh Castle.

Famously she is the hand double for Kylie Minogue in one of Jim Henson’s films!

Guests can enjoy an evening of classic carols and music played on the harp with which is sure to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £25, including a glass of mulled wine and sweet mince pies, from www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.