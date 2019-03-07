Rare chance to hear a classical concert performed by the Ellen Ensemble

On Sunday, March 31, the 25 member chamber orchestra, Ellen Ensemble, will give a concert at Manderston, Duns.

In addition to ever popular works such as Handel’s Water Music and Music for the Royal Fireworks, the programme will include music by Mozard and Lidarti.

In a lighter vein, the ensemble has a repertoire of music associated with railways - so be prepared to be musically transported!

Solo items will include works for harpsicord, viola and baritone voices.

The Ellen Ensemble, formed three years ago, gives just three concerts a year. Recent venues include Saint Francis Xavier Church, Liverpool and the Marble Chapel at Mount Stuart House, Isle of Bute. The conductor is Dr. David Shirt. The concert begins at 2.45pm. Tickets £10 on the door.