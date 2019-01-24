R’n’B pop duo

Bossy Love are to play at MacArts, Galashiels as part of Independent Venues Week.

From January 28 to February 3 venues up and down the country will be celebrating Independent Venues Week.

One of these independent venues crucial to the development of young talent is MacArts in Galashiels. Fast becoming part of the national touring circuit MacArts will be showcasing the fabulous Bossy Love as part of IVW19.

Perhaps best described by the press as “Prince on a trampoline”, in two short years Glasgow-based duo Bossy Love have built an army of fans utterly captivated by their savvy, RnB-inflected pop; where deadly hooks and fearless, anthemic lyrics sit atop propulsive, rich production.

The musical chemistry that Scottish producer, songwriter and drummer John Baillie Jr, and Australian vocalist and songwriter Amandah Wilkinson share is undeniable, and following just a handful of single releases, they’ve already made an indelible mark on the industry.

On radio, they secured plays from the likes of Lauren Laverne and Huw Stephens, and right across BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6Music, Beats 1, Triple J, Amazing and Kiss FM. Closer to home, Vic Galloway of BBC Radio Scotland professed “Bossy Love are one of the most exciting bands on the planet.”

Further endorsement came from streaming monolith Spotify, who rushed to support Bossy Love’s debut work, even adding them to their highly-prized New Music Fridays playlist, complete with 2.8 million followers. Bossy Love’s music was playlisted by H&M, Topshop and Red Bull, and featured on Soccer AM and Made In Chelsea, while Glasgow International Film Festival commissioned and showcased their debut music video.

However it is on stage that Bossy Love’s magic can be truly witnessed. With explosive, searing energy from the very first bar, they command absolute stage presence with the ease, confidence and effortless charm that only comes from years spent honing their skills.

You can experience Bossy Love with support from Edwin Organ at MacArts, Galashiels on Friday, February 1.

Tickets £8, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/macarts or 01896 756852. Doors open at 7.30pm.