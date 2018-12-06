Put some seasonal sparkle into your Christmas preparations

Even before we have cruel frosts and deep, crisp snow, the run-up to Christmas can be a fraught time.

Abbey Consort have the perfect antidote. The Kelso-based choir, under the direction of James Letham, presents their attractive programme of seasonal favourites - Seasonal Sparkle! - at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Kelso on Saturday, December 15.

The attractive programme includes selections from Gaudete to Good King Wenceslas, the rousing Torches, plus modern classics from John Rutter and David Willcocks, as well as Gustav Holst’s charming Christmas Day – a medley of familiar traditional melodies – and there are several opportunities to join with the choir, with special parts for audience members – no audition necessary! Concert starts at 3pm. Tickets £8 on the door or from Hector Innes, Kelso.