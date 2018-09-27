One of Britain’s foremost pianists performs at Peebles

Renowned British classical pianist, Leon McCawley, plays for Music in Peebles this autumn.

Leon McCawley found early fame through success in the BBC Young Musician Competition (piano winner, 1990), the Leeds International Piano Competition (second prize, 1993) and the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna (first prize, 1993).

Now one of the UK’s foremost pianists, his performances and extensive recordings of Classical, Romantic and 20th century works have won worldwide praise.

He is currently professor of piano at London’s Royal College of Music.

McCawley performs frequently with many of the top British orchestras and has performed several times at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

For this recital, Leon McCawley has chosen three of the greatest works in the entire repertoire, written within six years of each other by two of the greatest composers ever to write for the piano.

The two Beethoven sonatas (No.30 in E, Op.109 and No.31 in A flat, Op.110) are among his most profound and have a definite valedictory quality, while the Schubert specialist Imogen Cooper has described D.894 as ‘one of the rare completely serene sonatas that Schubert wrote’.

Leon McCawley’s renowned, thoughtful approach is ideally suited to these towering masterpieces.

Leon McCawley’s recital takes places in Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on October 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £15 are available at www.eastgatearts.com.

A spell-binding night of illuminated artworks marks the closing celebration of the exhibition, The Messenger, by Hilary Jack.

On Saturday, September 29 the successful open air art exhibition at Mellerstain House, Gordon comes to an end in a spectacular and innovative way with a spell-binding night of illuminated artworks where guests can meet the artist and explore the grounds by moonlight.

There will be live music, drinks and a barbecue amongst the series of site specific works which were made in response to the rich history of the house and the fascinating characters who lived here.

Evening starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets and more information from www.mellerstain.com.