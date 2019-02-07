Oh Boy!...It’s Buddy Holly and The Cricketers rockin ‘n’ rolling at Eastgate Theatre

Sixty years ago, on February 3, 1959, Rock ’n’ Roll lost its brightest star – Buddy Holly.

To commemorate Buddy’s anniversary and to celebrate the joy he has brought millions of people worldwide, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers are aiming to raise the roof at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles with a very special show on Friday, February 8.

Songs include all time favourites such as That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and many more.

The Buddy Holly and The Cricketers show features authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that has audiences dancing in the aisles.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £18 from www.eastgatearts.com.