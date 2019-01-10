Music in Peebles welcomes The Navarra String Quartet

Since its formation in 2002, the Navarra String Quartet has built an international reputation as one of the most dynamic and poetic string quartets of today.

On Sunday, January 13, they will play an afternoon concert starting at 2.30pm in the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles.

Consisting of Magnus Johnston, violin; Marije Johnston, violin; Simone van der Giessen, viola; Brian O’Kane, cello, the Navarra String Quartet was formed at the Royal Northern College of Music. They were selected for representation by the Young Classical Artists Trust from 2006 to 2010 and have been awarded the MIDEM Classique Young Artist Award, a Borletti- Buitoni Trust Fellowship, a Musica Viva tour and prizes at the Banff, Melbourne and Florence International String Quartet Competitions.

Their concert programme starts with Pēteris Vasks, String Quartet No.4, followed by the String Quartet in F major by Ravel, suave, sensuous and full of French panache, it is one of the most popular chamber works of the 20th century.

The programme ends with one of the greatest and best-loved of all string quartets, which takes its theme from Schubert’s song of the same name, and which was written as Schubert contemplated his own early death - Schubert’s String Quartet No.14 in D minor, D.810 (‘Death and the Maiden’).

They collaborated closely with Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks for their recording of his first three quartets, a recording described by critics as ‘stunning’.

In his fourth quartet, written in 1999, Vasks reflects on the 20th century in sombre mood, but healed by “love’s power and idealism”.

The Navarra Quartet has appeared at major venues throughout the world from Wigmore Hall to Sydney Opera House, from Russia to USA, and in China and the Middle East. They have been broadcast many times on BBC Radio 3 and equivalent radio stations in Germany, Italy, Holland, and Australia.

Music in Peebles relies heavily on subscriptions. Chairman, John Fox, says “Subscription are vital to our enterprise – over 100 members have subscribed since July 2018 for a fee of £75 for eight concerts. We offer a half year membership from January 2019 for four concerts for £40 – a considerable saving of £5 per concert which otherwise costs £15 per adult ticket.”

Tickets (£15) and membership available at www.musicinpeebles.org.uk.