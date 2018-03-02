Music and passion are back in fashion at the Victoria Halls

Selkirk Musical Theatre Company’s production of Copacabana resumes tonight after it was hit by the heavy snow this week.

The show, based on Barry Manilow’s famous hit song and movie, is set in New York City in 1947.

The Selkirk Musical Theatre Company's production of Copacabana was cancelled on Wednesday night in the Victoria Halls

The action centres around the Copacabana club – with singer Tony Forte (Stuart Mitchell) getting the best out of, and falling in love with, Lola La Mar (Lauren Gracie).

The musical numbers are, as always, a highlight, with the strong cast bringing the story to life with excellent vocal performances, superb staging, and, it has to be said, rather revealing costumes!

Song highlights include “Dancing Fool”, “When you’re a Copa girl”, “I’m in Love Again” and, of course, the titular “Copacabana”.

Producer and musical director Derek Calder said in the programme: “Selkirk Musical Theatre Company has been such a hard working company this year and I’m proud to be working with such an enthusiastic and talented group of people.

“I know that they’ve enjoyed working on Copacabana and I hope you, our audience, enjoy it just as much!”

The show is on from tonight and tomorrow night at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm tomorrow.

Tickets, £12 (£10 conc, £13 table seats on Saturday evening) are available by calling 07444 057458 or by popping into the pop-up shop at 71 High St, between 10am-2pm.

Cast

Stephen/Tony Forte - Stuart Mitchell

Samantha/Lola La Mar - Lauren Gracie

Gladys Murphy - Tracey Mulholland

Sam Silver - Andrew Everitt

Rico Castelli - Raymond D’Agrosa

Conchita Alvarez - Fiona Gallagher

Maitre D’/Mr Brill/McManus - Robin Murray

Willie/Music Publisher - Jodie Millar

Skip/Carlos/Luis - Kyle Fairbairn

Pianist/Manuel - Alister Borthwick

Accompanist - Lorraine Lynn

Auditionee - Karen D’Agrosa

Veronica Lake - Yvonne Mitchell

Coat Check Girl - Julie Craig

Copa Girls: Rachel Inglis, Imogen Hoppe, Zoe Hood, Donna

Dodds, Iona Cuthbert and Kara Roberts

Ensemble: Logan Fairbairn, Eilidh Walker, Michelle Donaghy,

Rosemary Tarrant, Sandra Oliver, Carys Thomson, Ellen

Halliday, Anthea Mennie, Wendy Bennett