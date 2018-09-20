Maverick barefoot musician

Richard Durrant will perform his latest creative adventure, Stringhenge, at Eastgate Arts Centre, Peebles on September 28.

Once again the stand-up, barefoot, un-classical guitarist and composer from Shoreham is living on the folk/classical cusp.

Stringhenge is Durrant’s first double album. The first of these two L.P.s (Stringhenge) features a collection of solo instrumentals.

Durrant chose to record on a concert guitar crafted from a 5,000 year old English oak by Gary Southwell, a four string tenor guitar made in Ditchling by Ian Chisholm (decorated with a silver Uffington Horse) and a humble ukulele.

From the offset his recitalist’s credentials are apparent in a collection of confident, jazzy and very English arrangements of JS Bach placed alongside Durrant’s distinctive renditions of British folk tunes and his own evocative pieces.

This style of guitar playing could be described as “English Folk Baroque” with echoes of Renbourn and Jansch.

On the second L.P, whimsically titled “The English Guitar Hymnal”, Durrant is no longer the virtuoso soloist. Instead he adds touches of double bass, cello, shruti box, mandolin, keyboards and even lead vocals.

He is also joined by some stellar players including recorder whizz Piers Adams, Howard Beach (harpsichord and chamber organ), master fiddler Nick Pynn and percussionist Stephen Hiscock. Singer Robert Andrews, daughter Daisy Durrant on backing vocals, accordion and whistle and Sompting Village Morris whose bells, sticks and dance moves can be heard on Durrant’s epic song “Morris Dreams”.

Go and see Richard Durrant perform live to hear his unbelievable, top drawer, solo guitar playing.

His honesty and passion for music pervades everything he does.

If you’re lucky you may even get an explanation as to why a catchy little track on side four of his double album is called “Frank Bough’s Allemande”.

All is not as it first appears in the world of Richard Durrant, certainly not on Stringhenge!

Richard Durrant’s Stringhenge tour will be at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on September 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets £16 from www.eastgatearts.com.