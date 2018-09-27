Magical journey evoking fond memories of John Denver

A stunning theatre production with over two hours of non-stop hits celebrates the life of John Denver at the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm.

With a spectacular production, a world-class powerhouse and live musicians, awesome sound and featuring the latest in live video screen technology, A Celebration of John Denver promises to be an unforgettable night out for everyone.

On October 12, 1997 the world of country music was rocked by the death of one of the greatest writers and performers to ever grace a stage with just a microphone and a guitar. John Denver was just 53 years old when his twin-engine plane plunged into the sea off the Californian coast.

While most know some of his wonderful uplifting music, fewer know the full extent of his humanitarian activities that encompassed ending hunger, supporting human rights and creating a healthy, sustainable environment.

One of the first artists ever to sell over 10 million copies alone for his Greatest Hits album in 1973 John Denver is a unique artist who has inspired a generation.

Wayne Denton, as John Denver, transports the audience back to a time of innocence and fun when country music filled the airwaves of every radio station around the globe. Wayne has stated: “Despite being an entertainer and winning ‘New Faces’ as a vocalist in my own right, it was always the music of Denver which was my first passion and I think it’s fair to say he was a hugely influencing factor on my career”.

Wayne, who hails from Birmingham, has produced this show to share his passion for these amazing songs. His own dedication and love of performing led him to appear as a guest performer on a variety of TV shows for Yorkshire, Central and Granada Television.

In the late ‘80s, his career reached even greater heights when an appearance on the popular TV talent show ‘New Faces’ led to him winning a place in the grand finals!

This tribute show traces the early and late music of Denver including the legendary hits, Country Roads, Annie’s Song, Grandma’s Feather Bed and Leaving on a Jet Plane... to name but a few.

A Celebration Of John Denver will be appearing at the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm on Thursday, October 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £17.50/£16.00 fromwww.buccleuchcentre.com.