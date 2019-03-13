Jedforest Instrumental leads the way as Border bands compete at Scottish championships

Musicians from across the Borders competed in the Scottish Brass Band Championships at the weekend.

Organised by the Scottish Brass Band Association, the annual contest took place at Perth Concert Hall over two days.

And among the dozens of bands battling for prizes and promotions were six from the Borders .

Jedforest Instrumental Band came top from the Borders contingent, placing fifth of 11 bands in the second section, the second-highest of four grades.

Performing a set test piece, entitled ‘Rise of the Phoenix’, the Jedburgh band managed to place one better than last year’s sixth place finish.

The band previously triumphed in the fourth, third and second sections, and has also represented Scotland in the national finals before.

John Mabon from Jedforest Instrumental Band said: “This fifth place was enough to reinstate Jedburgh to its place as the top brass band in the Borders.

“This achievement was not gained easily. The band’s principal cornet player moved abroad a few months ago leaving the position vacant, and the repiano player was unable to play due to health issues.

“Undaunted the band shuffled their personnel and chose their team for the day, which included four school-age players.

“With the band’s position safely secured in the second section, the members can now look forward to a busy summer season with many engagements throughout the Borders and beyond.”

Selkirk Silver Band, also competing in the second section, under conductor Charlie Farren, placed eighth, and St Ronan’s under Keneth Letham, placed ninth.

Langholm Town Band, conducted by Chris Shanks, placed fifth in the third section and in the fourth section Peebles Burgh, under conductor Peter Holmes, placed fourth, and Hawick Saxhorn Band, under conductor Stuart Black, placed tenth.