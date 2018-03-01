String Jam Club is in for a real treat when Cera Impala & The New Prohibition come to town.

Appearing at The County Hotel, Selkirk on Saturday, March 10, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cera Impala is a banjo, ukulele and guitar-wielding mama who oozes wild style and total originality.

Her voice is distinctive, unique yet timeless, and many will remember it from her previous appearances at String Jam Club in different guises – firstly with Dark Green Tree who supported Boo Hewerdine a couple of years back, and also as a member of the famous Bevvy Sisters, the queens of harmony and sass. Her writing style is just as magical as her voice, creating songs that feel instantly familiar.

This time Cera performs with her own hand-picked band, The New Prohibition, featuring the talents of Joel “Jello” Sanderson on double bass and “Dr.” Dirk Ronneburg on fiddle. With a slice of slice of hillbilly noir and a measure of gritty 20s and 30s jazz, they have one foot in the past and the other in the future of folk, jazz and Americana.

Prepare yourselves for some mean feisty banjo and fiddle and the assured vocal tones of Cera’s velvety voice. Theirs is a very distinctive sound, an eclectic mix of jazz, folk, swing and country styles scattered throughout, with charming style, packed full of innovation, atmospherics, and musical light and shade.

Dr. Dirk, her husband and long-time musical partner, is a fiddle-blazer of the highest degree, also known for his performances with gypsy jazzers ‘Viper Swing’ and in the folk-bluegrass supergroup, Southern Tenant Folk Union. The blues are deep in his heart and shine through in every note he plays. The synergy between them is palpable and Cera insists she insists she met Dirk in a dream before meeting him in real life. It’s more than plausible – together their music is indeed singular, graceful and otherworldly.

Don’t be fooled. As whimsical as they may seem, there is a beautiful truth and intensity to Cera Impala and the New Prohibition, like a bar of deliciously dark chocolate - bittersweet, and very more-ish. It would be an incredible feat not to fall in love with them.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 available from 01750 721233 or on the door.