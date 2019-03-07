Good music, good food, good drink all in a very good cause

The Sessions in aid of SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) is a new local events platform created to help raise funds and awareness of the charity through a series of fun and engaging events.

Around one in three people are estimated to be affected by mental illness in any one year in Scotland.

SAMH’s hope is that by raising awareness through these events, and trying to get the message out there that it’s ok not to be ok, it will help take the stigma away from something that affects so many people, every single day.

It has always been a dream to not only showcase the Tweed Valley as a destination for talent, but also raise awareness of a dearly held cause. Hence “The Sessions in aid of SAMH” was born.

SAMH’s first event will take place on Saturday, March 9, at the Peel Café, Glentress, when local singer songwriter Tommy Ashby will perform.

Tommy is a true talent with his last EP, Restless Love, garnering support from Fearne Cotton, Radio 2, Spotify editorial, Record of the Day and major global syncs for Grey’s Anatomy, Netflix’s The Innocents and NBC’s Midnight Texas to name a few. His previous single Guilty also ran on last month’s trailer for prime-time drama series Silent Witness.

Tommy has also toured the UK and Europe with the likes of Rhodes, Tom Speight, Nina Nesbitt and Sean McGowan, as well as playing as a session guitarist on Ed Sheeran’s Divided tour last summer.

His recent single Why? follows his live performance of the track on the BBQ Scotland Quay Sessions, and he is currently putting the finishing touches to his new EP (coming April 2019).

Tommy will be supported on the night by Scottish singer Guy Hamilton, and all profits will go to SAMH.

There will also be a raffle on the night, and if any local businesses would like to donate a prize it would be much appreciated.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are available from the Peel Café, Glentress, Spar Peebles (Glen Road) and online www.samh.org.uk or by emailing thesessions@hotmail.com.

Tickets are priced at £15 per person including chilli (veggie chilli also available), and a bar will be open to purchase drinks too.

Come along to a brilliant night of live music, food and drink for a fantastic cause... let’s smash the stigma together!