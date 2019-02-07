Gina presents Music in Peebles’ first ever Patron’s Concert

The distinguished violinist, Gina McCormack, will present a Young Musicians Showcase at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on Sunday, 10 February.

This is Music in Peebles’ first patron’s concert, appropriately enough presented by their first Patron, Gina McCormack, who was appointed in June 2018.

The concert is in two parts.

Part 1 introduces students or recent graduates of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, accompanied by Nigel Clayton, on piano – including Hannah Foster, flute, playing J.S. Bach Sonata in E minor for flute and keyboard (BWV1034), (1724) and Michelle Dierx, violin, playing Debussy’s Violin Sonata in G minor, L.140, (1917).

Part 11 features Gina McCormack, violin, and Nigel Clayton, piano who will play Britten March, Lullaby and Waltz, Op 6, (1935), Elgar La Capricieuse, (1891) and Elgar Violin Sonata in E minor, Op.82, (1918).

Gina says she is honoured to have been invited to become Patron of Music in Peebles.

She intends her role to be more than just a letterhead appointment, and is hoping to promote young musicians at the start of their careers and develop more opportunities for young people in the Scottish Borders to experience classical music. And Gina has another recent accolade – she has been appointed leader of the world famous Brodsky Quartet.

Music in Peebles consider themselves very lucky to have her as their patron.

Concert starts at 2.30pm.

Tickets £15 are available from www.eastgatearts.com.

Who was the real Wallis Simpson?

Join Anna Pasternak on March 12 at the Mainstreet Trading Company, St Boswells as she examines the myth of ‘wicked’ Wallis Simpson in her fascinating new book, Untitled.

With privileged access to royal circles, Pasternak has written an intimate biography of one of the most misunderstood women in British royal history.

Using testimony from Wallis and Edward’s inner circle of friends, Pasternak presents a very different picture of Wallis Simpson from the historically portrayed master manipulator and opportunistic American social climber.

Talk starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.mainstreetbooks.co.uk.