From the blues to Budapest and back via Peebles

Music fans of very different genres are in for a treat in early June when the Eastgate Theatre serves up live performances from two outstanding bands within the space of a week.

First up are festival favourites Main Street Blues who bring their powerful mix of acoustic and electric blues to Peebles on June 2.

Headed up by Derek Smith on lead guitar and vocals, with John Hay on bass guitar and Iain Hanna on keyboard.

Described by blues fan Ian Rankin as “so tight you couldn’t slide a Rizla between them”, the band has been a regular fixture at the prestigious Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, with sold out performances in each of the last five years.

Renowned for their energetic live shows, part of the band’s set was broadcast by the BBC when they played the main stage at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in the Highlands.

The performance in Peebles will include tracks from the band’s new record, plus a host of blues favourites from legends such as BB King to more modern performers including Sean Costello, Bill Perry and Mike Zito.

Just four days later, there’s a switch in style but no let-up in energy as Budapest Café Orchestra returns to Peebles for another very special evening.

Led by jazz violin superstar Christian Garrick, the band evokes vivid images of Tzigane fiddle maestros, Hungarian café life and gypsy campfires.

Raucous, toe-tapping Balkan and Russian numbers are combined with jazz and swing inflections whilst Klezmer, Romanian Doinas and Hungarian Czardas are awarded fresh treatments.

Infectiously energetic and uplifting, this hugely talented four-piece takes audiences on a magical musical journey across the Balkans and Eastern Europe – with a tonne of lively patter along the way.

Main Street Blues plays the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, 7.30pm, Saturday, June 2. Tickets £12, £10, £6 under 15s.

Budapest Café Orchestra plays the Eastgate, 7.30pm, Wednesday, June 6. Tickets £15, £13, £6 under 15s, available from Box Office on 01721 725777, or online at www.eastgatearts.com.