Frightened Rabbit nominated for major song writing award

Taking place in Glasgow on Saturday, December 1, the SSE Scottish Music Awards will once again bring the best of Scotland’s world-renowned music industry together for one epic night of festivities.

The final nominees for this year’s 20th ceremony are Irish trio The Script (nominated for Best International Artist sponsored by Specsavers), Gary Clark (nominated for the Music Business Award sponsored by the Sir Reo Stakis Foundation) and indie rock band from Selkirk, Frightened Rabbit. Previous winners of the Best Live Band Award, Scotland’s Frightened Rabbit are nominated for this year’s Song Writing Award sponsored by King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.

Speaking about the award nomination, Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts said: “King Tut’s is recognised as a launch pad for many artists and as far as Scotland goes, it’s a venue that most bands start off in and Frightened Rabbit was one of them back in 2006 when they first played the venue. Frightened Rabbit’s music and lyrics will always hold a special place in our hearts at DF Concerts and King Tut’s, as well as in the rest of the Scottish music community.”

The band were recently devasted by the death of their passionate and charismatic frontman Scott Hutchison who died, aged 36, in May following a battle with depression.

These artists join a host of nominees from across the country including; Eclair Fifi (Electronic Music Award sponsored by Sub Club), Kyle Falconer (Best Album sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe), Mark Knopfler (Living Legend Award sponsored by Raymond Weil), Snow Patrol (SSE Artist of the Year sponsored by SSE), The Snuts (Breakthrough Artist sponsored by Rekorderlig Cider), Tom Grennan (Best UK Artist Award sponsored by ROX – Diamond & Thrills), with Annie Lennox and Susan Boyle also set to be honoured with the Scottish Music Hall of Fame Award, sponsored by the Royal Highland Centre.

The best of Scotland’s music industry will come together to celebrate a phenomenal year, while raising vital funds for the UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins.

Following a historic stint at Glasgow’s legendary Old Fruitmarket, the SSE Scottish Music Awards will take place this year at the iconic SEC - with a host of surprises, special guests and huge celebrations planned, there is no doubt that it will be the perfect venue for this year’s 20th birthday bash. For tickets visit www.nordoff-robbins.org.uk/scotland.