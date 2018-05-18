Frightened Rabbit create memory book for grieving fans

Scottish band Frightened Rabbit have created a way for fans to record their tributes to and memories of the group’s late frontman, Scott Hutchison, who was found dead last week.

As announced via an Instagram post from the band’s official account, the remaining members have left a notebook titled ‘A Wee Book For Scott’ at famous Glasgow music venue, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.

The bandmates of late Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have created a way for fans to pay tribute (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fans and friends of the singer are encouraged to fill the pad with messages, stories or any other kind of inscription they like, using the markers provided.

Fans and contemporaries pay their respects

Tweets and obituaries have flooded in continuously since the news of Hutchison’s death, and several of the musicians and promoters who worked with and knew him are now arranging their own tributes.

Edinburgh-based artist Withered Hand will perform at charity fundraiser Tiny Changes 2018 (a reference to a Frightened Rabbit lyric) in Perth on Sunday 27 May.

Frightened Rabbit posted about the memory book on Instagram (Photo: Instagram)

Taking place The Green Room, the gig will raise money for two charities - Andy's Man Club (a mental health charity for men), and Help Musicians, who offer assistance to musicians throughout their careers. Other acts on the bill include PAWS, The Ninth Wave and Dante.

Elsewhere in the country, the organisers behind a planned Frightened Rabbit performance at The Piece Hall in Blackledge, Halifax, on Saturday 26 May have announced that they will not replace the band on the bill. Instead, those attending the event will honour the memory of Scott Hutchison with a minute of applause and noise, beginning at 7:30pm.

The other artists appearing will have extended set times, and collections for a local mental health awareness charity will be made during the evening.

A tragic end

Scott Hutchison was publicly reported missing by his brother and bandmate Grant via social media on Wednesday 9 May. On the morning of Friday 11 May, it was announced that the body of a man had been found in Port Edgar marina, close to South Queensferry where the singer was last seen.

Later that day, it was confirmed that the body was indeed Hutchison, who had taken his own life. The performer was open about his ongoing struggles with mental health throughout his life.