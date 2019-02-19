Frank Turner, Vaccines and Metronomy to headline this year’s Electric Fields festival near Dumfries

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, the Vaccines and Metronomy have been announced as headliners for this year’s Electric Fields festival at Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries and Galloway.

Having attracted a record turnout of 7,000 one day last year and 6,000 the other two, the event, now in its sixth year, is downsizing and reverting to its former daily capacity of 5,000.

The Vaccines.

It’s remaining a three-dayer, up from two in 2016 and 2017 and one to begin with, but is moving forward in the calendar from the end of August to early July.

It begins on Thursday, July 4, and wraps up on Saturday, July 6, this time round.

Also on the bill are acts including Friendly Fires, Fat White Family, Nadine Shah, Futureheads, the Skatalites and Our Girl, and further announcements will follow over the next few months.

Festival co-founder Nick Roberts said: “We’re delighted to be back for another year with an amazing line-up of artists we love.

“As ever, we’ve got some of the best headliners going, matched with the finest up-and-coming bands from around the country, combining for what will be a totally brilliant three days.

“We’re also very excited to be taking place in July for the first time, which we’re sure will make it a scorcher.”

Tickets are on sale now for the family-friendly festival, 20 miles north of Dumfries on the Queensberry Estate, owned by the 10th Duke of Buccleuch, Richard Scott, and they’re priced at £120 for three days, plus camping. It costs £50 for those aged 13 to 15, £20 for children aged six to 12 and nothing for those younger than six.

For details, go to www.electricfieldsfestival.com

Indie singer-songwriter Turner, alternative rock act the Vaccines and electronic outfit Metronomy follow last year’s record-breaking headlining line-up of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, James and Leftfield, backed up by a supporting cast including Idlewild, Young Fathers, Ezra Furman, Idles, the Coral, Ghostpoet and Teenage Fanclub.

They, in turn followed on from Fatherson in 2014, Blanck Mass and King Creosote in 2015, Primal Scream and the Charlatans in 2016 and Frightened Rabbit and Dizzee Rascal in 2017.

Former Million Dead frontman Turner, born in Bahrain but brought up in Hampshire, has three top 10 albums to his name – 2013’s Tape Deck Heart and 2015’s Positive Songs for Negative People, both No 2s, and last year’s Be More Kind, a No 3 – and another of the 37-year-old’s seven LPs also made the top 20, England Keep My Bones, a No 12 in 2011.

The Vaccines, formed in London in 2010, have gone one better, hitting the top 10 with all four of their albums to date – 2011’s What Did You Expect From the Vaccines?, a No 4; 2012’s chart-topping Come of Age; 2015’s English Graffiti, a No 2; and last year’s Combat Sports, a No 4.

Metronomy, formed in Devon in 1999, have one top 10 LP under their belts, 2014’s Love Letters, a No 7 hit. The latest of their five albums, 2016’s Summer 08, also reached the top 20, peaking at No 20.