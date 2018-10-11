Folk royalty heads to kelso

Following the paperback publication of her award-winning memoir last month legendary singer and activist Peggy Seeger will perform at Kelso’s Tait Hall on Friday, November 9.

Billed as ‘An Evening of Song and Conversation’ the event is part of her 2018 tour and will feature memorable musical performances by Peggy’s two sons Calum and Neil.

Now in her 80s, Peggy remains the undisputed queen of folk and political song, her performances, charisma and wit remain undiminished.

Peggy was a major contributor to the burgeoning British folk scene from her arrival from America in the mid-50s. She worked alongside her late husband, Ewan MacColl, the folk singer, songwriter and activist and soon became a staple of the emerging British folk clubs, encouraging young singers to perform traditional songs or to compose their own songs along traditional lines.

Becki Hodgson, Live Borders Rural Touring Development Officer, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to catch this inspirational and iconic folk musician as she visits the Scottish Borders.”

Join Peggy and her sons for a memorable evening featuring some of her, and husband Ewan MacColl’s most treasured songs, readings from her highly acclaimed memoir ‘The First Time Ever’ (one of The Guardian’s top five music books of 2017) and plenty of relaxed family banter.

Peggy’s new show will welcome and encourage audience participation.

She will perform some of the songs that have meant the most to her over the years and talk about the memoir that is her reflection on an extraordinary life.

Perhaps the song most associated with Peggy Seeger is The First Time Time Ever I Saw Your Face, written for her in 1957 by Ewan MacColl

Expect anecdotes, delivered with her trademark wry humour during a very special show, presenting a fascinating and highly entertaining insight into the remarkable life of one of our best loved ‘Queens of Folk’, described by the Scotsman as “an effortlessly intimate affair.”

Peggy Seeger and Family: ‘An Evening of Song and Conversation’ will be at the Tait Hall, Kelso on Friday, November 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: £15/£20 are available from www.liveborders.org.uk.