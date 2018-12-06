First EP release by a unique collaboration of musicians

The newly released EP Neural Paths is the first offering by Our Waves Collide, an in-house project by Galashiels underground label ‘Of Human Bonding’ (OHB).

Our Waves Collide is not so much a band, but rather a unique collaboration of musicians who record in various combinations and permutations the human condition through dark, but melodic, songs about life and death and everything in-between.

Neural Paths is a collection of four songs featuring the voices of British and American singers - Hanna Durham, Dawn Berry, Sue Bremner, Alison Lenton and Natasha Bloxham.

It was conceived by OHB as an idea that would allow musicians associated with the label, the creative freedom to write and record material outside the realm of what is expected of them in their regular groups and projects.

OHB also gave Our Waves Collide an over-arching creative mission - to present an honest interpretation of the human condition, through dark, but melodic songs about love, loss, life and death.

OHB brings together different indie-rock and orchestral musicians to work on the recordings, along with a revolving line-up of singers, to perform the lead vocal duties.

As well as the indie-collective Our Waves Collide, Of Human Bonding includes the experimental rock group Electron Mass who are notable for writing unusual songs about science, nature and the cosmos, and the dark theatrical project Blinking in Terror which explores the darker recesses of our human psyche through spoken songs. Further information is available at www.ofhumanbonding.com.

The Greatest Showman, a film inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, can be seen at Wauchope Hall, Yetholm on December 8.

Hugh Jackman leads an all-star cast in this bold and original musical filled with infectious showstopping performances that will bring you to your feet time and time again.

The film tells the story of Barnum’s creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its weird and wonderful star attractions.

It is a Cinderella tale of a man who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing circus spectacle that would become a worldwide sensation.

The catchy original music, penned by La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will having you singing along to the stunning soundtrack.

Film starts at 7pm. Entry £6.