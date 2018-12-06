Festive toe-tapping country music cracker for Langholm

All Country roads lead to the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm on Monday, December 17 for the annual Christmas Country Cracker with the Stars.

And what a night it’s going to be with a line-up that even Nashville would be proud of.

The stellar bill will feature Irish Country legend Mick Flavin who always goes down a storm with the crowd. Mick’s talent for story telling through song makes each song seem like watching a video. In 2016, Mick received the first ever Irish Country Music Hall of Fame Living Legend award.

The hilarious Gary Gamble, will be playing the festive role of Fanta Claus, which will have everyone tickled pink or orange,

Other acts on the show include the popular Box Car Brian and Cowboy Larry who each will preform hit songs with a sprinkle of Christmas magic in the company of the fabulous Keltic Storm band who are now a household name in Scotland and beyond.

One of Ireland’s liveliest bands, Keltic Storm are an amazing Country Folk ‘n’ Rock phenomenon that will have the audience singing and clapping all night long.

The demand for Country Music is huge and this is a fantastic opportunity to see so many great acts on the one show.

Tickets £20 are now on sale from the Buccleuch Centre Box office on 01387381196 or www.buccleuchcentre.com.

So keep Monday, December 17 free in your diary as all sleighs are Langholm-bound for a truly magical country Christmas!

In a real pre-Christmas treat, Bruce Molsky, America’s most revered ambassador of old time mountain music, performs at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on December 12.

A ‘street kid’ from the Bronx, Molsky bailed on college and city life for a cabin in Virginia as he sought to soak up authentic Appalachian mountain music at the feet of some of its legendary pioneers. He is regarded as a giant of his genre – one who, for decades, has been a globe trotting performer and recording artist, with seven solo albums and two Grammy nominations to his name. In his playing, Molsky digs deep to transport audiences to another time and place, with an authentic feel for the Southern Appalachian songbook. Concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 from www.eastgatearts.com.