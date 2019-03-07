Exclusive Borders date for BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winners

Two time BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar are heading for Innerleithen Memorial Hall on Friday, March 8 thanks to On The Brinck Promotions.

Greg and Ciaran met in 2011. Soon after the joining of the pair, the duo were signed to Fellside Records and in July 2012 released their debut album, The Queen’s Lover. Numerous tours followed as the duo developed and honed their stage craft, becoming one of the most sought after young acts on the English folk scene.

In January 2013, the pair picked up the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk award. Following the award win, Russell and Algar toured the country playing venues and festivals such as Cambridge Folk Festival and Fairport’s Cropredy Convention as well as appearing live on Mark Radcliffe’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Show.

Their second album, The Call, received brilliant reviews from fRoots, R2 Magazine and The Telegraph; Bright Young Folk describing it as an “outstanding show of maturity” with “enormous promise”.

They released their third album, The Silent Majority, to critical acclaim in March 2016.

The duo come from musical households and both began to develop their musical skills long before joining forces. Algar, originally a member of Irish Band ‘TRI’ became All Ireland Champion, and All Britain Champion on numerous occasions before the age of 16 and Russell had begun a career as a solo musician supporting acts such as Karine Polwart and Lau, amongst others. Russell and Algar have been involved in other major projects and bands including The Transports, Shake the Chains (Greg) and Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys (Ciaran).

On The Brinck Promotions are inviting musicians from across the Borders to come along, bring an instrument/voice and take part in a singaround before (and maybe after) the show. “We really want to get people involved in this show” said Clive Brinck.

“I’ve been to a few folky singarounds at Traquair Arms in Innerleithen and it’s always great fun. It’s very similar to a jamming session and I thought this would be an ideal concert to try to integrate something like that in to one of our events.”

Tickets for the show are £5 and are available from www.onthebrinck.co.uk, at Loulabelles or The Allotment in Innerleithen or by calling 07930 275891.