Exciting contemporary folk music from Tannara

Scottish contemporary folk group Tannara have confirmed they will be playing a live show in Peebles in March – hot on the heels of their recently released second album.

Bold, creative, and original; Tannara (Owen Sinclair, Robbie Greig, Becca Skeoch and Joseph Peach) have established themselves as one of the UK’s most interesting and unique contemporary folk groups.

Their second record ‘Strands’ represents a significant development for the band who have spent the past two years writing and recording this superb

work. Formed in 2014, the band came about as a natural extension of the four members’ love of making music together. Fuelled by this, they’ve covered considerable musical ground over the past five years.

With a background in Scotland’s native traditions, their ceaseless musical development is a melting pot of ideas, genres and sounds: from indie rock to electronica, as well as Scotland’s vibrant and diverse folk scene.

Unafraid to experiment, their music is an electrifying meeting place for a world of sounds: punchy and clean, riotous and gritty, tender and honest. On fiddle, harp, guitar, accordion and vocals, Tannara make an intensely considered musical world which is uniquely theirs.

Their debut album TRIG was released in 2016. Produced by Rachel Newton, their first offering as a band was a raw, joyous, reflection of a band finding its sound. It was received to great acclaim, from critics and audiences alike. It was longlisted for “Album of the Year” at the 2016 Scots Trad Music Awards, the same year in which the band were nominated for “Up and Coming Artist of the Year”.

The four-piece will be bringing their unmistakable sound and vibe to the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on Saturday, March 8, for a hotly anticipated live show.

Tickets £15 are available from www.eastgatearts.com.