Ensemble passionate about performing chamber music

Kelso is very privileged to have one of the finest musical ensembles coming to the Old Parish Church on Sunday, Novemeber 18.

The Aronowitz Ensemble, who 12 years ago joined the BBC’s New Generation Artists scheme launched as part of the BBC’s commitment to young musical talent, have featured extensively on BBC Radio 3.

The group will consist of Tom Poster, the pianist, has been to Kelso twice with two young stars Jennifer Pike and Laura van der Heijden.

A fine pianist and a great personality whose presence always brings life to concerts.

Tom is joined by the two celebrated Johnston brothers, Magnus and Guy.

Magnus is the lead violinist who set up the Aronowitz Ensemble originally and now leads one of our leading quartets, the Navarra Quartet.

Guy won the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition in 2000 and has gone on to play in Proms and with leading orchestras as a soloist all over the world.

Joining them will be violist Rosalind Ventris, who was the youngest prizewinner at the 2006 Lionel Tertis Viola competition, aged 17 years.

She has performed at the Wigmore Hall’s 2014 viola celebration, and has appeared with the European Union Chamber Orchestra at the Emilia Romagna Festival.

Their programme is a romantic one from the nineteenth century featuring Schubert, Faure and Brahms. Three great works for the piano quartet.

Concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £14 are available from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.

Southern Gospel Music Jam

Come along and enjoy Southern Gospel Music at the Old Parish & St Paul’s Church, Galashiels on Sunday, December 2.

Join John and Pat McIlroy and fellow singers and musicians from the area for old favourites including; I’ll Fly Away, Amazing Grace, What a Friend we have in Jesus, Blessed Assurance and many more!

The McIlroys have recently returned to their homeland, from the south-eastern United States (home of Southern Gospel) where they shared their Christian and Scottish/Irish music in churches and festivals.

Come along and enjoy, listen, sing along or bring an instrument. The music is infectious and full of joy! Concert starts at 2pm. Admission free.