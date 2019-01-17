Edenside primary pupils enjoy a day of music, dance and art

Kelso Music Society’s new year begins with a sextet from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra Wind section.

The sextet comprises of two natural French horns, two clarinets and two bassoons. They are playing pieces by Weber, Poulenc, Mozart, Seiber, Poulenc and Beethoven - all of which were written for that selection of instruments.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra is a world-renowned orchestra made up of the finest Scottish and international musicians, and includes a double-wind section with all the players being soloists at certain times.

Following the success of performances and recordings of Weber’s Wind Concertos with SCO principals as soloists, and inspired by the legacy of the great Mozartian conductors of the SCO including Sir Charles Mackerras, the SCO Wind Soloists have since 2012 started to explore Harmoniemusik repertoire. Comprising pairs of clarinets, bassoons and natural horns, the players are dedicated to performing each work in a stylish and informed way, from the masterpieces of Mozart, Beethoven and Weber to twentieth-century works and contemporary commissions.

The SCO Wind Soloists have so far appeared in chamber concert series in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and St Andrews. They have also performed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales.

The children from P4/5 and P5 of Edenside Primary School were given workshops in movement for one of the pieces in the sexret’s programme by Monica Wilkinson, a specialist drama teacher from Edinburgh.

The idea is to get the pupils to listen more attentively to the music by responding to it through movement.

This will be followed up by a second workshop involving a local horn player, clarinettist and bassoonist to allow the children to experience the instruments before the concert.

The pupils learnt so much and have been invited to share their ‘final piece’ at a KMS concert in January.

Well worth looking out for the date and putting it in your diary!

It is hoped that as many children as possible will be encouraged to come to the concert to hear the piece played live by the SCO sextet.

SCO Wind Sextet will perform in Kelso Old Parish Church on Sunday, January 20 at 3pm.

Tickets priced at £14 (students £5, under 18s free) are available from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.