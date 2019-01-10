dutch youtube star

European pop sensation, Davina Michelle, is heading to the Borders for two exclusive shows.

A year ago when global superstar P!nk watched Davina Michelle perform her hit ‘What About Us’ on YouTube as part of a campaign by Glamour Magazine, the Dutch starlet could never have imagined the success that was to follow.

The video went on to have 13 million YouTube views and 25 million Facebook video views. Davina was asked to perform on the most popular Dutch prime time talk show RTL Late Night. She was also asked to perform in America and landed a spot on huge Dutch TV show ‘Beste Zangers’ (Best Singers) where her performance of Duurt Te Lang (Takes Too Long) saw her single make history as she became the first female Dutch pop star to hit the Number 1 spot in the charts since 1978, where it stayed for a record-breaking 8 weeks.

She has since sold out a tour of the Netherlands and P!nk herself has asked Davina to support her as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019.

John Atkinson from Hemelvaart Bier Café in Ayton saw Davina sing ‘What About Us’ and was blown away by her talent. He brought her to Ayton last May where she played to a sold out audience who all bought tickets that night for her return, which was originally planned for November. The show had to be postponed because of Davina’s busy schedule and she will now be returning to Hemelvaart on February 16.

The Hemelvaart show has already sold out (although names can be added to a waiting list by contacting John on 07377 364266) but Clive Brinck from On The Brinck Promotions has seized the opportunity to arrange an extra Borders date in Innerleithen on Friday, February 15. Tickets to the show at Innerleithen Memorial Hall are available from www.onthebrinck.co.uk.

Davina will be supported by rising starlet Beth Macari whose song ‘Clone’ featured on Capital FM’s playlist and whose latest single ‘Boy’ has received much acclaim, not least from BBC Radio 2 and Gaby Roslin, who invited her to perform alongside Cassidy Janson and ex Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh..

North-East pop duo Liv’n’G who had their own chart success with charity single ‘Smile For Bradley’ will be opening the show.