Delightful concert of trios and duos by three superb musicians

Three exceptional artists come together at Kelso Music Society on Sunday, March 4, to play as a flute trio.

Juliette Bausor (flute), Philip Higham (cello) and Susan Tomes (piano) – each one has a formidable reputation in the musical world.

Philip Higham, cello, and Susan Tomes piano, part of a trio playing for Kelso Music Society on March 4.

Philip, who has played several concerts in Kelso, in trios and duos and in a memorable Trout Quintet, his last visit being with the Benyounes Quartet in Schubert’s Quintet.

He is now the principal cello of the Scottish Chamber orchestra and has “all the qualities of a world-class artist”, according to The Strad.

Juliette was a star of the Royal Northern Sinfonia as their principal flautist until she moved down to London to be principal of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. She has played as soloist in many of the major concert halls in Europe, including Sage Gateshead and London Barbican Centre. She is undoubtedly one of the finest flautists in Britain today.

And Susan, now living in Edinburgh, used to play with the great Florestan Trio, one of the world’s leading piano trios, until they disbanded a few years ago. As well as playing concerts, Susan now gives excellent talks on music and this month organised a festival in the Queens Hall with a school workshop. She has written a number of books on music and has won two Gramophone Awards, a Classic CD award, the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Award and the Cobbett Medal. She has made more than 50 CDs, many of which are benchmark recordings.

Among the music they will be playing is Weber’s flute trio in G minor, perhaps his greatest chamber work.

Then Schubert’s beautiful variations on the song Trochne Blumen for flute and piano, followed by Janacek’s fairytale Prohadka for cello and piano, and ending with a lively and colourful piece by Martinu for the trio.

The performance starts at 7.30pm in Kelso Old Parish Church.

Tickets £12 (under-18s free) from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.