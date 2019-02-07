David Husband Sound kicked off the season for Kelso Club

The first meeting of the new year at Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club saw a good turn out for a cold January night.

Bob Liddle started proceedings followed by Bill Elliot. There were then some good sets from Fiona Mitchell who is rapidly becoming a stalwart supporting artiste. A welcome return to the club by Robin and Derry Waite produced their usual lively style of music and they were followed by Charlie McIntee. Fiddler Ian Woods from Hexham finished off the first half in fine style.

The Guest Artiste for the evening was the David Husband Sound, comprising David on piano accordion, Gavin Piper on 5-row and Alan Crawford on drums. They played some great lively Scottish sets, a nice quickstep, a continental waltz Ballerina, a nice slow air consisting of The Sands of Kuwait and Miss Rowan Davies.

After the break there were sets from accordionists Ronnie Easton, Gwen Hardie and Gordon Clark. The house band were, on piano, Brian Forrest and Bob Liddle, drums Tam Rankine, Bill Elliot, George Darling and Bob Liddle and on second box Brian Forrest, Charlie McIntee and Gordon Clark. The David Husband Sound then took to the stage again with some more fine music, including the rarely heard Triumph March, a tango with Spanish Eyes, the 6:20 Two-Step and Pigmy’s Polka, as well as a host of cracking reels, jigs and marches. An excellent night of entertainment which had the crowd nicely warmed up to face the journey home.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, February 27, 7pm at Kelso Rugby Club when the local Blackthorne Ceilidh Band are guests.

Do you have an heirloom languishing in the attic?

Why not bring it along to Bowhill House, Selkirk on March 5 and have it valued by Bonhams Auction House?

The renowned auctioneers have hosted their flagship sale of Scottish Art & Antiques in Edinburgh for the last two decades and are currently consigning lots for this sale.

Let the Bonham’s team of experts determine whether you own a long-forgotten national treasure.

The event will be held in the theatre foyer within the courtyard of Bowhill House from 10am to 3pm. A donation of £3 per item valued is requested.

For more information on the event please contact Hamish Wilson: Hamish.wilson@bonhams.com.