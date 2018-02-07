Catfish and the Bottlemen, Run DMC and the Libertines to headline 2018’s Kendal Calling festival

Strength in depth has been the secret of the Kendal Calling’s success over the years, and 2018’s looks set to be no exception to that rule.

The Cumbrian festival has got Catfish and the Bottlemen, Run DMC and the Libertines as its three main headliners, plus Hacienda Classical occupying the same slot for early birds arriving on the Thursday, but next on the bill are James, Ocean Colour Scene and Shed Seven, three acts equally worthy of rounding off proceedings.

James are also returning to Kendal Calling.

The big names don’t end there either as further down the bill are the likes of White Lies, Peter Hook and the Light, the Sherlocks, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and the Wailers.

There are also up-and-coming acts aplenty at the four-day event – on from Thursday, July 26, to Sunday, July 29 – such as Marmozets, Slow Readers’ Club and Pins.

US hip-hop act Run DMC and indie rock veterans the Libertines are both newcomers to the festival, though the latter’s frontman, Peter Doherty, played a solo show there in 2016.

Catfish and the Bottleman are old hands, however, the Welsh alternative rock act having played at the festival, actually held at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith and 23 miles north of the South Lakeland town it takes its name from, twice before, in 2014 and 2016.

Ocean Colour Scene.

Alternative rock veterans James have also played sets at Kendal twice before, in 2012 and 2015, and though Ocean Colour Scene are strangers to the event, band members Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison performed at its 2014 incarnation as a duo.

Festival director Andy Smith said: “We’re thrilled to be heading into our 13th year and can’t wait to head back to the beautiful Lake District for another weekend of music, art, food and a couple of Kendal ales.

“We’re lucky to have one of our biggest line-ups ever and can’t wait to welcome hip-hop royalty Run DMC to the festival alongside our other headliners Catfish and the Bottlemen, the Libertines and Hacienda Classical.”

Ocean Colour Scene frontman Fowler, 52, said: “Myself and Oscar played at Kendal Calling a couple of years ago, so this is a fantastic opportunity to come back and bring the full band to play at this great, well-known independent festival.”

Former New Order and Joy Division bassist Hook, 62 next week, added: “I’ve always loved the Lake District, and the opportunity to play with both my favourite acts, Hacienda Classical and the Light, at Kendal Calling, coming there for the first time this year is really a dream come true.”

Other acts on the bill include Lucy Spraggan, Pale Waves, Declan McKenna and the Amazons.

This year’s festival, the 13th altogether, is the 10th to be held at Lowther Deer Park, 35 miles south of the England-Scotland border and just a two-hour drive from Selkirk, Kendal itself having hosted the first three.

Tickets have been put on sale in instalments, and the next round of weekend tickets are available from tomorrow, February 8, at 10am, priced £145. For details, go to www.kendalcalling.co.uk