Canty’s medieval music evokes the spirit of Christmas

A delicious feast of medieval music, hosted by Music in Peebles, is on offer at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on Tuesday, December 4.

Canty, an off-shoot of the highly acclaimed early music group, Capella Nova, will perform a selection of English medieval carols, glorious chant from St Hildegard of Bingen, some rare and lovely medieval Scottish pieces from the St Andrews Music Book, as well as harp tunes and dances, all of which will be served with a glass of mulled wine.

There will also be some delightful new settings of medieval Christmas texts by Nichola LeFanu and James MacMillan and the Scottish premiere of Joanna L’Estrange’s Gospel-style setting of a prayer by Jane Austin.

Canty celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a December Scottish Tour of which Music in Peebles is very proud to be a part.

Canty is Scotland’s only professional medieval music group. The singers are Rebecca Tavener, soprano, Libby Crabtree, soprano, and Anne Lewis, mezzo-soprano, all of whom sing with the larger ensemble, Capella Nova, which was founded by Alan and Rebecca Tavener in 1982.

The singers will be accompanied by Bill Taylor on his various medieval harps as well as his new medieval stringed instrument, the “Hummel”. Bill is a specialist in the performance of ancient harp music from Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and is one of very few players investigating these repertoires on medieval gut-strung harps, wire-strung clarsachs and Renaissance harps with buzzing bray pins.

As individuals, the singers bring to the group a wealth of experience, both as soloists and as members of other distinguished ensembles.

They explore a unique repertoire combining medieval music and contemporary works written specially for them, along with ongoing research and experimentation in performance practice for medieval music from Celtic homelands. Canty has nurtured close relationships with a number of leading musicologists specialising in medieval sacred music and, as a result, enjoys access to a considerable amount of rare or unique material.

Their first CD Wings of Wisdom, featuring chant by Hildegard von Bingen and from medieval Scotland, was released on the Dorian label.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 from 01721 725777 orwww.eastgatearts.com.