Burst of energy and hythm for close of season concert

On Saturday, March 17, in Melrose Parish Church Hall, a trio led by the award-winning Dutch violinist, Tim Kliphuis, will perform high-energy blend of folk, jazz, gypsy and classical music.

Together with Nigel Clark (guitar) and Roy Percy (double bass), Tim has delivered electrifying performances of a boundary-crossing mix of musical genres. His classical roots are reflected in his repertoire, but his love of Stéphane Grapelli’s gypsy-jazz style introduces a certain swing improvisation to his music.

Nigel brings his own Celtic folk background whilst Roy, on the double bass, recalls New Orleans street jazz. Being widely travelled, the trio’s music reflects this mix in their choice of compositions.

Every concert the group gives is different.

The Melrose concert will include a mix of movements from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons’, blended with gypsy jazz, folk and African grooves, other classical treats as well as Grapelli’s tunes from the days of Hot Club of France and some beautiful, lesser known pieces.

Tim Kliphuis first made his name playing with fiery gypsy guitarists. Now widely regarded as ‘Grapelli’s heir’, he holds the jazz violinists’ chair at Tilberg Conservatoire, hosts an annual Gypsy Jazz Grapelli Camp in Holland and holds workshops across the world.

Nigel Clark joined the Scottish band, Hue and Cry, in 1987 and has had a high profile in the world of jazz and pop. His own acoustic group, Worldwide Sound, climbed to No. 4 on the UK charts, and his connection with Scottish vocalist, Carol Kidd, has led to albums and extensive tours of the far east. Recently, he released his solo album, Under the Stars.

Double bass player, Roy Percy, started out in the New Orleans tradition, soon adding swing, big band and jump jive to his repertoire. As well as touring UK and European festivals, he has appeared in the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee, LA’s Sweet and Hot Festival and Canada’s Victoria Jazz Festival. Back home, he has worked with international musicians at the Edinburgh Jazz Festival. He brings raw street rhythms and grooves from New Orleans to the trio, including subtle rhythms and an unrivalled and unique bass slapping technique.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 at the door. Free for accompanied school-age children.

More information from www.melrosemusicsociety.org.uk.