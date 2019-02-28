Brilliant tribute to the late, great wordsmith Jake Thackray

On Friday March 1, the guest at Rolling Hills Folk Club in Darnick is John Watterson.

John Watterson, a Yorkshire-based performer, is also known as Fake Thackray.

He is recognised as the leading exponent of the material written and performed by the late Jake Thackray.

Jake was a great wordsmith and lover of the English language. His skill was not only in the creation of witty, satirical and often irreverent songs but also devising appropriate guitar accompaniments. It brought him fame and extensive television exposure as well as a string of top selling albums. A one-off who broke the rules, he was a uniquely gifted songwriter that brought comparisons with Flanders and Swann and even the billing of the ‘North Country Noel Coward’.

John Watterson’s passion for Jake’s songs is obvious to his audience and his professionalism and respect for Jake shine throughout. His performance is a celebration of the man that was Jake Thackray – his life, his work and his genius.

John is thrilled to have received high praise from Jake’s family, who are very pleased to see him keeping Jake’s creative abilities very much alive.

Also a talented guitarist and vocalist, John has performed at many festivals, concerts, clubs and after-dinner venues and has a great talent for engaging audiences of all ages.

John Watterson performs at the Smith Memorial Hall, Darnick on March 1 at 8pm.

Ticket prices are £7/£6, under 18s and Young Scot card, free.

Phone 07986 644661 for more information.

Award-winning cheesemonger Morgan McGylnn will be at Mainstreet Trading Co. St Boswells on Thursday, March 28.

Morgan, resident cheese expert on Sunday Brunch, will be talking about her new book, The Modern Cheesemaker.

If you have ever been tempted to make your own cheese this is the book for you.

The book contains over 40 recipes for cheese-based dishes and instructions on how to make 18 cheeses, from the simple ricotta to the more complicated brie.

The Modern Cheesemaker by Morgan McGlynn, author talk and cheese tasting evening will start at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from www.mainstreetbooks.co.uk.