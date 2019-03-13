Border bands celebrate success at Scottish championships

Musicians from across the Borders competed in the Scottish Brass Band Championships at the weekend.

Organised by the Scottish Brass Band Association, the annual contest took place at Perth Concert Hall over two days.

And among the dozens of bands battling for prizes and promotions were six from the Borders .

Jedforest Instrumental Band came top from the Borders contingent, placing fifth of 11 bands in the second section, the second-highest of four grades.

Selkirk Silver Band, also competing in the second section, under conductor Charlie Farren, placed eighth, and St Ronan’s under Kenneth Letham, placed ninth.

Langholm Town Band, conducted by Chris Shanks, placed fifth in the third section and in the fourth section Peebles Burgh, under conductor Peter Holmes, placed fourth, and Hawick Saxhorn Band, under conductor Stuart Black, placed tenth.

Each section was given a set test piece to perform and weeks of practice and preparation, slotted in aroudn each of the bands’ town engagements and committements, came to a head in Perth.

Performing a set test piece, entitled ‘Rise of the Phoenix’, the Jedburgh band says it had an unsettled run up to the competition this year..

John Mabon from Jedforest Instrumental Band said: “The band’s principal cornet player moved abroad a few months ago leaving the position vacant, and the repiano player was unable to play due to health issues.

“Undaunted the band shuffled their personnel and chose their team for the day, which included four school-age players.

“With the band’s position safely secured in the second section, the members can now look forward to a busy summer season with many engagements throughout the Borders and beyond.”

The top bands from each section will now go on to compete at the National Finals held at Cheltenham Racecourse in September.