Award-winning trio with a passion for chamber music

The Pomegranate Trio comprise of three highly successful musicians in their own right.

Since giving their debut concert at the Bishopsgate Institute for the City of London Chamber Music Society in January 2014, the trio now pursue a busy concert diary, playing imaginative and engaging programmes throughout the UK.

The trio, (Fenella Barton on violin, Rebecca Hepplewhite on cello, Andrew West on piano) who have acquired an enviable reputation for fine performances, are hosted by Music in Peebles at the Eastgate Theatre on Thursday, November 15.

The programme will be Clara Schumann Piano Trio in G minor, Op.17 Ravel Piano Trio in A Minor concluding with Beethoven Piano Trio in B Flat, Op.97, (’Archduke’) which was completed in 1811 and dedicated to the Archduke Rudolph, Crown Prince of Austria, to whom Beethoven gave piano lessons.

Any performance of Beethoven’s ‘Archduke’ Trio is a great occasion and in the experienced hands of the Pomegranate Piano Trio it will be unforgettable.

This carefully crafted programme also brings together one of Clara Schumann’s most substantial works (widely regarded as one of her finest) and a 20th century masterpiece in the form of Ravel’s Trio, written in 1914, shortly before he enlisted into the French Army for the First World War.

Concert is subsidised by Enterprise Music Scotland through funding provided by Creative Scotland.

Performance begins at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 from www.eastgatearts.com.

Get ready for some festive fun this season at Bowhill House, Selkirk.

To kick-start the festivities, families can join Santa, his elves, and some Christmas-jumper clad runners for a festive themed fun run of 1 mile or 5km through the grounds.

There will also be a magical adaptation of Grimm’s tale, The Elves and the Shoemaker from 3pm on Saturday, December 1. It will be a colourful performance with puppets and of course, lots of lovely shoes.

Christmas crafters can also create a sparkling festive wreath for their home at workshops held throughout December. The two hour workshops cost £25 per person and can be booked by calling 01750 22204.

For full information on all events visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.