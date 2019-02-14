An evening of Zappa classics from the 70s & 80s

Frank Zappa tribute band, Pygmy Twylyte, head for The Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on February 23.

So prolific was Frank Zappa’s output, that it is nearly impossible to present a representative sample of his work in just one concert.

Over the course of his life, and since his death in 1993, over one hundred official Zappa albums have been released, alongside countless bootlegs.

These range from 60s psychedelia with the Mothers of Invention, jazz and rock material tinged with Zappa’s own inimitable spin, through to orchestral compositions.

Nevertheless, Pygmy Twylyte present an unmissable evening of Zappa ‘classics’, if indeed such things exist. Zappa’s 70s and 80s work is the main showcase, though there is the occasional foray into his late 60s material.

Expect some well-known tunes such as Cosmik Debris and Montana, interspersed with instrumentals like Black Napkins and Chungas Revenge.

This seven strong band will surely bring something to suit everyone’s tastes (and maybe even a little of Zappa’s trademark wit on the side...).

Now officially licensed by the Zappa Family Trust, Pygmy Twylyte present a must see event for local music fans.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets (£10) are available in advance from the theatre box office (www.eastgatearts.com), or on the door subject to availability.

For more information see www.facebook.com/pygmytwylytezappatribute.