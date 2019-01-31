Amazing musical talent of the ‘sweetest voice in England’

The String Jam Club in Selkirk is delighted to welcome on February 9 the celebrated singer/songwriter Edwina Hayes.

Edwina’s beautifully written songs, charming stage presence and, according to the legendary Nanci Griffith, “the sweetest voice in England” has won her a great reputation as a true natural talent of gentle folk-Americana.

She has opened numerous shows for Jools Holland and Van Morrison as well as her own gigs playing stages everywhere from Glastonbury Festival to The Royal Albert Hall. The title track of her album ‘Pour Me A Drink’ was covered by Nanci Griffith and her version of the Randy Newman song ‘Feels Like Home’ was featured in the Cameron Diaz film ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ and has since had over six million plays on YouTube.

Described as “a haunting honeyed solo songwriter” by the Guardian newspaper, Edwina is also a supreme interpreter of other people’s songs. She is often invited to guest on studio albums and support major artists on tour.

Signed to Warner Chappell Publishing, Edwina has an eclectic range of influences, a very busy gig schedule and three acclaimed albums under her belt.

Her debut album ‘Out On My Own’ on Warner Brothers was released to critical acclaim. Produced by Clive Gregson and Nick Drake producer John Wood, the record featured Dr Hook’s Dennis Locorriere as a guest vocalist and became a favourite on Michael Parkinson’s BBC Radio Show.

Edwina’s second album ‘Pour Me A Drink’ was much more stripped down and acoustic, garnering recognition from Nanci Griffith who loved it so much that she covered the title track. You can’t get much better than that! Edwina followed in the same style with her third release ‘Good Things Happen Over Coffee’ and a third release is due this year.

String Jam Club is looking forward to welcoming Edwina back. There are many un-mined treasures studding the UK’s live circuit and surely Yorkshire-based vocalist, Edwina Hayes, shines brightly among them. This promises to be a very special evening of beautifully sung music by one of the circuit’s most captivating live performers.

Edwina Hayes will perform at The County Hotel, Selkirk at 8pm.

Tickets £13 are available from 01750-705000 or at www.eventbrite.co.uk.