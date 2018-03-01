Alt-rock quartet, The Van T’s, tour rolls into Galashiels

Voted the best live act at the 2017 Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMAS) The Van T’s hit the stage with rock ‘n’ roll swagger thundering out their rapturous brand of surf pop at MacArts, Galashiels on Friday, March 2.

The Van T’s are a west of Scotland 4-piece comprised of Chloe Van Thompson (vocals, guitar), Hannah Van Thompson (vocals guitar), Joanne Forbes (bass) and Shaun Hood (drums).

Formed in 2014 by twins Hannah and Chloe. The Van T’s have already enjoyed widespread praise from the music press including Consequence of Sound who said “...a surf rock band, but only if your idea of surfing involves getting pummelled by a giant wave...”. This acclaim has spread out with the UK making waves in France and the US giving fans of Wolf Alice, Lush and Veruca Salt plenty to sink their teeth into.

Appearances at T in the Park, where they headlined the BBC introducing stage, The Great Escape, Electric Fields & Wickerman Festival and a support slots with The Jesus and Mary Chain, Honeyblood, Sunflower Bean and Rat Boy have helped cement The Van T’s as one of the bands to see in a smaller venue before they go stratospheric.

The band site diverse influences ranging from First Aid Kit to Duane Eddy to Wolf Alice. This quartet are the new smell of teen spirit and their songs are an eclectic melting pot of psychedelic shimmering shoegaze with dirgey, grungey riffing and snarling rock’n’roll – and then dressed up for a decidedly modern audience with sugar pop harmonies.

Support for this fantastic show will be from Glasgow’s Heavy Rapids, a rising band already on their fifth single they are poised to rip up the UK music scene with punk influenced rock n’ roll tunes.

In their first year the band have had multiple festival appearances including TRNSMT’s Jack Rock Stage and Glasgow’s Tenement Trail which highlights the best new music in the UK right now.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets on the door £7. 14-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Advance tickets on line£4/£6 from www.macarts.scot or contact the venue on 01896 756852.