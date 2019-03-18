Muscle men heading to Borders for Scotland’s Strongest Man competition

Jedburgh has been chosen to host this year’s Scotland’s Strongest Man contest for the first time.

Organised by Ultimate Strongman, and covered for national television by Channel 5, UKSA Scotland’s Strongest Man competition will be held at Riverside Park this summer.

And it looks set to attract a large entry of heavyweight athletes.

An Ultimate Strongman spokesman said: “This is a must see event.

“This will be the qualification route to all Ultimate Strongman and UK Strongest Man events this year.

“As part of the UK’s Strongest Man Tour, you can come and see these strongman stars doing superhuman feats of strength in a bid to win the title - and a place at Channel 5’s UK’s Strongest Man finals.”

Scotland’s Strongest Man competition will be held at the home of Jed-Forest Rugby Club at Riverside Park from 1pm until 5pm on Saturday, June 8.

Tickets, costing between £5 and £17.50, are on sale now at www.eventbrite.co.uk