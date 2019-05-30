Mt. Doubt headlines Scottish Fiction Records in Galashiels

This Friday, (May 31), Scottish Fiction bring Mt. Doubt and Foreignfox to MacArts in Galashiels.

Fuelled by the belief that if you want to discover something new, the best place to look is right on your doorstep, Scottish Fiction focuses on discovering, showcasing, and promoting new music from Scotland to a wider audience.

Hailing from Edinburgh, Mt. Doubt is the musical alias of frontman Leo Bargery, which over time has evolved musical arms and legs into a multi instrumental alt-rock/dark-pop band, with evocative lyrics delivered through warm brogue vocals.

In Awe of Nothing was released via Scottish Fiction to critical acclaim, receiving praise from the national press. Radio airplay followed on BBC 6Music, BBC Radio Scotland, KEXP, XFM, and Amazing Radio, as well as playing two live sessions for BBC Radio Scotland.

Tipped as one of BBC Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway’s ‘Top 25 Scottish Artists to Watch’ and described as “a massively distinctive new voice in Scottish music” by BBC Radio Scotland’s Roddy Hart; the past two years have been ones of further development with the release of three further EP’s; The Loneliness of the TV Watchers, Moon Landings and This Must Mean Something Awful.

Live the band have been praised for their energetic and atmospheric performances at T in the Park, Belladrum, Brew at the Bog, ButeFest, XpoNorth, ShuffleDown, Mugstock, and Songs From Northern Britain. Recent supports slots include bands such as We Were Promised Jetpacks, Errors, Admiral Fallow, Andy Jenkins, Peaness and White Lies.

Support for this show will come from Scottish Fiction’s equally talented Foreignfox who are a five-piece alt-rock outfit hailing from Dunfermline in Fife.

Since the release of their debut single in 2014, the band have supported the likes of British Sea Power, Big Country and We Were Promised Jetpacks, headlined venues across the UK and performed at festivals including T in the Park, Kendal Calling and Electric Fields and were included in Vic Galloway’s ‘25 Scottish Artists to Watch’ before recording a live session for BBC Radio Scotland.

Foreignfox are an intense, passionate and utterly compelling live act.

Tickets £8 are available from www.macarts.scot. Doors open 7.30pm.