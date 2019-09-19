Mother Bru celebrate release of their first EP at MacArts

This October will see the highly-anticipated debut release from Borders-based band Mother Bru. The five-track EP showcases the band’s unique melting pot of styles, with hip-hop, rock, funk and psychedelic influences.

The EP was recorded and mixed at Post Electric Studios in Leith, which has previously handled projects by renowned bands such as Idlewild.

With Mother Bru’s four members coming together from all over Scotland, and with wildly different musical backgrounds, it makes sense that their music is an eclectic mix of styles.

A hip-hop-influenced emphasis on hard, grooving drums and bass provides the driving force behind the beats, with wildly inventive guitar parts providing the melodic riffs and atmospheric detail.

The vocals combine rapping and singing with a unique lyrical style showing honesty, humour, vulnerability and a cathartic release of tension, through intricate, stream-of-consciousness style rhymes. Topics range from the mundane to the metaphysical, channelling universally relatable feelings of alienation, frustration, as well as gratitude and friendship.

Prior to the EP’s launch, Mother Bru will release their debut music video.

Renowned Scottish film-maker Danny Bonner handled the direction and creative vision of the video.

The song, “Mr Octopus” tells a tale of a sleazy and overly hands-on man who meets his karmic comeuppance for his bad behaviour, a story which is paralleled in the music video, which stars Elek Kish (Trainspotting 2) in the lead role.

On October 12, the Mother Bru EP will be released on digital streaming platforms, and to celebrate, that night, Mother Bru will host a launch party at the MacArts Centre in Galashiels, with local bands Butter and Venlaw proving the support.

With the geography and mentality of the Scottish Borders so entrenched in the creation of Mother Bru and the EP, it seems fitting that the release of the EP happen there.

The band will be playing all of the songs found on the EP, as well as other material written before and after. A limited number of physical copies of the EP will be available on CD, sold at the event.

Tickets (£6) can be booked by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/galashiels/macarts or on the door on the night (£8). Doors open 7.30pm.