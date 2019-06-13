Magical Midsummer music from two Romanian musicians

Mellerstain’s midsummer concert on June 20 welcomes Maria Gîlicel (violin) and George Todica (piano), both from Romania.

Maria started her violin studies at the age of four, learning with her parents.

She acquired her degree at the Conservatorio Adolfo Salazar in Madrid, then moved to London in 2013 and graduated with First Class Honours BA degree from the Royal College of Music, where she is currently studying for her Masters in Performance.

Maria made her debut in the National Auditorium Madrid and has since performed at many prestigious venues, including the Wigmore Hall, Buckingham Palace, and the Royal Festival Hall where she had the opportunity to play solo under Vladimire Ashkenazy. She was also selected to tour with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe.

In 2018 she won the RPS Emily Anderson Prize which is awarded yearly to an outstanding solo violinist.

She is recognized for her versatility and passion on stage.

George Todica won a Silvestri Scolarship to Stewart’s Melville College Edinburgh before completing his Bachelors Master of Music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is currently studying for a Post Graduate Diploma Course at the Royal College of Music in London.

As a concert pianist, he has performed in prestigious halls in Torino, Saltzburg, Torino and Triest as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow. Future performances will include Brahms Second Piano Concerto with the New Edinburgh Orchestra.

Their programme at Mellerstain will include Mozart’s sonata in E minor, Penderescki’s Cadenza for solo violin, Debussy’s sonata in G minor, four preludes for violin and piano by Shostakovich and Franck’s sonata in A Major.

Borders Music and Arts Society will celebrate midsummer with a reception of canapés and Prosecco in the Oval Room at Mellerstain before the concert.

All concert goers are invited to come along early (at 7pm) on June 20 and join in the celebration before the performance of these two extremely talented young players,

Tickets costing £19 are available from www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk and Isobel Lafferty on 01835 864153. A buffet supper after can be booked in advance for £7.50.