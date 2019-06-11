Madeleine from Carlops is a Wicked writer

A local pupil from Carlops is shortlisted for the Wicked Young Writer Awards.

Madeleine Hubert from Carlops has been shortlisted for the Wicked Young Writer Awards in the 11-14 category for her story Misfortune and Hardship.

The Wicked Young Writer Awards were set up in 2010 by the producers of WICKED in association with the National Literacy Trust to encourage and recognise excellence in writing and creativity, and help develop literacy and writing talent in young people between 5 and 25.

Cressida Cowell, Inua Ellams and Hussain Manawar were amongst the panel of judges who selected this year’s finalists. The winners will be announced on Thursday, June 20 at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre, home of the long running hit musical WICKED.

This year saw over 4,500 submissions with a rise in entries from individuals and primary schools in the 8-10 age category and the 11-14 age category.

Cressida Cowell, author and illustrator of the How to Train Your Dragon series and Head Judge reflects on the entries, “I love judging this competition because it is so exciting to know that you are encouraging young people to write for the joy of it. There are no rules in this competition, they can just write about whatever excites and interests them. And that’s the way to find future writers.”

The 5-14 year old winner will receive £100 worth of books for their school library and a VIP trip to the West End production of WICKED, an exclusive backstage tour and a cast meet-and-greet.