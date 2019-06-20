Local singer Tommy Ashby performs in aid of SAMH

The Sessions in aid of SAMH returns to the Borders next month.

Following on from the success of the first event in March which raised more than £1200 for the charity Scottish Association for Mental Health, (SAMH), The Sessions returns with local singer songwriter Tommy Ashby on Thursday, July 11.

Created to raise funds and awareness of the charity through a series of fun and engaging events, the Sessions in aid of SAMH is a local events platform which hopes to showcase the Tweed Valley as a destination for talent, and help take the stigma away from something which affects so many people, every single day.

Around one in three people are estimated to be affected by mental illness in any one year in Scotland, and SAMH’s hope is that by raising awareness through these events, they can get the message out there that it’s ok not to be ok.

Innerleithen born Tommy will be performing an “up close” gig at the stunning Neidpath Castle, near Peebles.

His rural roots are clear in his songs, with folk and blues stylings seamlessly integrated with pop songwriting to create skilfully crafted, warming and beautiful songs.

Tommy is a true talent with his last EP, Restless Love, garnering support from Fearne Cotton, Radio 2, Spotify editorial, Record of the Day and major global syncs for Grey’s Anatomy, Netflix’s The Innocents and NBC’s Midnight Texas to name a few.

His hit single Guilty also ran on the trailer for prime-time drama series Silent Witness, as well as during a recent episode of Riviera on Sky Atlantic.

Tommy has also toured the UK and Europe with the likes of Rhodes, Tom Speight, Nina Nesbitt and Sean McGowan, as well as playing as a session guitarist on Ed Sheeran’s Divided tour last summer.

He has performed live on the BBQ Scotland Quay Sessions, and tracks from his new EP, Golden Arrow, garnered editorial support from both Spotify and Apple alike.

All profits on the night will go to SAMH, and if any local businesses would like to donate a raffle prize it would be very much appreciated.

Tickets (£10) are available from The Hub, Innerleithen (call 01896 209 012), Spar Peebles and online at The Sessions in aid of SAMH event page (www.samh.org.uk) or by emailing thesessions@hotmail.com.