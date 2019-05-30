Landlubbers wanted to join the Pirate Party

Yo ho ho and a bottle of fun! Swash those buckles and shiver yer timbers, Funbox are sailing into the Borders for a Pirate Party and you are invited!

Funbox is the brain child of Gary Coupland, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod (formerly of the Singing Kettle) who admit they were having far too much fun working together and entertaining families of Scotland and beyond to say goodbye.

When it was made clear that the Singing Kettle was not for sale the trio took their first steps into business. “We knew we could write songs, perform and make music, but none of us had any real experience of running a business. We just went into it head first.” says Kevin. “Our first tour, Pirates

and Princesses was funded out of our own pockets and a Crowdfunding campaign that saw us raise over 20k in four weeks thanks to the support of our fans. We have been learning along the way which has been very hard work but so rewarding.”

Get ready to raise the flag and set sail for some nautical nonsense with Gary, Anya and Kevin in Pirate Party. There are songs (like Ye Cannae Shove yer Granny Aff a Bus along with catchy new tunes) and silliness galore in this exciting production and of course keys to find to open the Funbox, which has everything you need inside it to sing a song or have an adventure!

Come dressed as a pirate and join nautical numpties Gary, Kevin and Anya for some fun!

Pirate Party will be at the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels on June 1 and Hawick Town Hall on Sunday, June 2, at 2pm.