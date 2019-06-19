Kilt-wearing, ukulele-playing entertainers from the Borders

A great night awaits the Hownam Ladies Knitting Club on June 24 when they will be treated to some floor-stomping, knee-slapping music by four ukulele-wielding Scotsmen.

The Jockuleles, a four-piece ukulele band, were contacted by the ladies of the knitting club after they heard of the band’s “Hownam Pie” song, and decided they wanted to hear more.

It was written by Fraser Austin and is a Borders joke about a night out in Hownam, a very small village near Jedburgh,

The band, which have been playing together for four years, consists of two ukuleles, one bass guitar and one Djembi drum.

Three of the band members hail from Earlston – Big Jock (Fraser Austin), Wee Jock (Ricky Lynch) and Harry Sinclair – with the final member, Phil Snape, coming from Kelso.

The band frequently play for charity events and retirement homes, and have recently played a fundraising gig at Earlston Rugby Club which raised over £500.

They perform all the traditional toe-tapping music, along with quite a few that they have penned themselves, anything from ‘Donald where’s your troosers’ to ‘No more heroes’ by the Stranglers’, and the audience is always invited to join in and do so with great enthusiasm.

The four guys have a line in patter that is second to none and their audiences go home feeling uplifted and very happy.

Their next gig is at the Blackadder pub in Greenlaw on July 26 and they can also be seen at the Duns Show on August 3.

Ben Power’s English version of Stefano Massini’s vast and poetic play, The Lehman Trilogy, screened live fom London’s West End, can be seen at Wauchope Hall, Town Yetholm, on July 25.

The story of a family and a company that changed the world is told in three parts on a single evening.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside.

Dreaming of a new life in the new world, he is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. And 163 years later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

Screening starts at 7pm. Tickets, £12, from Susan Stewart on 01573 420231.