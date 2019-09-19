Kelso teenager making debut as director for one of four plays being staged in Selkirk, Galashiels, Peebles and Carlops

Apackage of plays exploring the aftermath of secrets being revealed can be seen at four venues across the Borders this month and next.

Odd Productions Theatre is staging four plays by Borders writers Anita John and Oliver Eade under the title Unveiled Secrets at Selkirk’s County Hotel, Carlops Village Hall, MacArts in Galashiels and the Eastgate Theatre in Peebles.

Former Selkirk High School pupil Esmé Babineaux, of Kelso, will direct one of the plays, First Steps, written by John, and Tom Hudson will direct another, The Other Cat, scripted by retired doctor Eade, with Kathleen Mansfield doing the honours for the other two – The Other Nathan and Give the Dog a Bone, both also penned by Eade.

Although Babineaux, previously surnamed Biggar, has taken on the role of assistant director for Borders Youth Theatre in the past, First Steps is her directorial debut in adult drama.

“Having the opportunity to direct this play is really valuable and a massive learning experience, and I’m super grateful for the chance to work with everyone,” said the 18-year-old.

“And the fact that the proceeds go to charity is amazing because I want to make sure everything I work on has an impact on some way, and this gives very direct impact.”

Explaining her partial change of name, the teenager added: “I changed it just because I didn’t like Biggar and Babineaux is more exciting as both a stage name and a real name.”

Erin Christie, a former Galashiels Academy pupil now studying music and theatre in Edinburgh, appears in three of the plays.

Unveiled Secrets can be seen at the County Hotel on Friday, September 27; in Carlops on Saturday, September 28; at MacArts on Friday, October 4; and at the Eastgate Theatre on Friday, October 11.

All four shows start at 7.30pm, and tickets cost £10, £8 for concessions.

Go to oddproductionstheatre.weebly.com for further details.

Some of the proceeds from the production’s four-night run will go to the charity Children 1st.

The cast of First Steps is made up of Christie, Mansfield, Michael Boyd and Sara Innes.

The Other Cat’s male characters will be played by David Bon and Christie will also feature.

In The Other Nathan, Nathan will be played by Boyd, and Christie and Elsie Horobin will also grace the stage.